Yelloh, formerly Schwans, will close after 72 years, final day November 8

Yelloh has announced it will cease all operations in November 2024, closing out a storied 72-year history as a Minnesota pioneer in the food home-delivery market. Founded in Marshall, Minnesota, where it still maintains its headquarters, the company grew to become a nationwide leader in frozen food delivery with the country’s largest fleet of freezer trucks.

Schwan’s Home Delivery rebranded as Yelloh in February 2022. The rebranding was part of a broader effort to modernize the company’s image and align with evolving consumer preferences, but the company continued to offer its signature frozen foods, meals, and delivery services under the new name.

Since its founding in 1952, Yelloh made high-quality frozen meals, foods, treats, and ice cream accessible to American homes by delivering products directly to neighborhood doorsteps with its fleet of iconic yellow trucks. The company distinguished itself by building friendly, trusting relationships between customers and team members, some of which lasted for decades.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we made the difficult decision to cease operations of Yelloh,” said CEO Bernardo Santana. “We are thankful to our many loyal customers and hard-working employees for everything they have done to support us. I am deeply grateful for our employees’ tireless and bold efforts, and our customers’ dedication. It has been our utmost pleasure and honor to serve our customers their favorite meals and frozen treats.”

“As it is for the people of Yelloh, closing this company is a heartbreaking decision for me personally,” said Michael Ziebell, board member and 22-year veteran of the company. Ziebell held leadership roles in the 1990s and early 2000s before returning recently as a board member. “Our concern is now for our employees and caring for them as we all come to terms with the fact that this business – that served millions of families and provided a livelihood for thousands over the decades – has regrettably run its life cycle.”

The company cited multiple insurmountable business challenges for the decision, including economic and market forces, as well as changing consumer lifestyles.

“The current Yelloh team has worked hard against external headwinds such as the nationwide staffing challenges and the crushing food supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic,” said Ziebell. “These challenges, combined with changing consumer lifestyles and competitive pressures that have been building for over 20 years, made success very difficult. Digital shopping has replaced the personal, at-the-door customer interaction that was the hallmark of the company.”

Yelloh will wind down operations, taking care of employees with notice and pay in accordance with the WARN Act. The last day products may be purchased via Yelloh trucks will be Friday, November 8.

(Photo courtesy Yelloh)

Post Views: 582