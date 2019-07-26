Wrongful death lawsuit filed in connection with crash that killed Spickard woman

A wrongful death suit has been filed in Grundy County regarding an accident on Highway 6 in Trenton May 31st in which a motor vehicle struck a horse and buggy.

Joe Hostetler of Spickard filed the suit against Christina Airey of Trenton. Hostetler’s wife, Elizabeth Hostetler, drove the buggy and died as a result of injuries sustained from the accident in which Airey’s vehicle rear-ended the buggy.

A petition accuses Airey of being negligent; driving too fast for conditions; exceeding the posted speed limit; and failing to keep a careful lookout; failing to stop, swerve, honk, or take other action; failing to yield right of way, which caused or directly contributed to cause the collision and Elizabeth Hostetler’s fatal injury.

A second count involves a personal injury claim against Airey regarding Elizabeth Hostetler’s minor daughter, Maria, who was a passenger in the buggy. Maria sustained a personal injury to her head, brain, neck, and back and had a concussion, had emotional trauma as a result of being in danger, which resulted in the result of the death of her mother, and has a medically diagnosable condition as a result of being subjected to trauma.

The Hostetler suit requests damages against Airey, associated court costs and further relief as the court deems just for the wrongful death claim. It also requests damages from Airey for Maria Hostetler’s injuries and damages as a result of the physical and mental injuries she sustained, for his costs expended and incurred, and for other relief as the court deems just for the personal injury claim.

Joe Hostetler demands a jury trial and requests all issues be tried to a jury.