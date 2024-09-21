Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash on Highway 50 in Johnson County

At approximately 10:53 p.m. on September 20, 2024, a head-on collision occurred on Highway 50 at Highway Z in Johnson County, Missouri.

A 2021 Chevrolet Suburban, driven westbound by Peter E. Goss, 45, of Mission Hills, Kansas, entered the eastbound lanes and struck a 2023 Subaru Legacy head-on. The Subaru was driven by Kevin R. Wilson, 65, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Kevin Wilson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased by Johnson County Coroner Clark at 12:14 a.m. Peter Goss suffered serious injuries and was transported to Research Hospital by emergency medical services.

Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene by Ron’s Towing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the accident, with assistance from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department.

