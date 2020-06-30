Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group to offer free sports physicals

Free sports physical exams will be offered the afternoon of Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group in Trenton. In order to maintain proper social distancing, appointments are required. Please call the Physicians’ Group at 660-358-5750 to schedule the free screening. The final day to make an appointment will be Friday, July 17.

Students who want a free sports physical must obtain the MSHSAA form available at Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group, or online at www.grundycountyhealth.org. The entire form must be completed prior to the exam, including the parent/guardian signature. Instructions attached to the MSHSAA form should be closely followed to ensure the exam can be completed.

Parents/guardians do not have to accompany the student if the paperwork has been completed and signed by the parent/guardian. If the form is not complete, the student will not be seen.

If the student does not pass the sports physical exam, an appointment will need to be scheduled with the student’s primary care physician to have concerns from the sports physical addressed in a more detailed examination.

Students must arrange their own transportation to the exam at Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group, located at 189 Iowa Blvd., in Trenton. Masking and temperature screenings will be required for all as they enter the clinic. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 660-358-5750.

