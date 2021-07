Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group in Trenton will be offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to all area residents 18 and older on Friday, July 9, and Friday, July 16.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one shot. Patients must plan to be monitored for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine. Appointments are required.

To schedule an appointment, call Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group at 660-358-5750.

