Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics each week in May

Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group in Trenton and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic in Princeton announced that they will be hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics one day each week in May.

The Mercer County Clinic will be offering vaccinations each Thursday, and Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group will be offering the vaccine each Friday. The vaccination clinics are open to all area residents, 18 and older.

The vaccine administered will be the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one shot. Patients must plan to be monitored for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine.

To schedule an appointment, call Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group at 660-358-5750, or Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic at 660-748-4040.

