Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic provide 370 free sports physicals

In May and June, Wright Memorial Hospital Physicians’ Group, in partnership with the Grundy County Health Department, and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic in Princeton, offered student-athletes from Trenton, Galt, Humphreys, Laredo, Pleasant View R-6, Spickard, Princeton, and Mercer school districts an opportunity to receive free sports physicals.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association requires student-athletes in the state of Missouri to successfully pass a pre-participation physical exam.

Approximately 370 physical exams were performed in total by medical providers from Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic. Providers who completed the physical assessments included physicians Jennifer Bowe, MD, Tammy Hart, MD, and Molly Harp, DO, and family nurse practitioners Elle Harris, Aaron Huffstutter, Jordan Jones, and Dawn Stout.