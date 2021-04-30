Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic provide 210 free sports physicals

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Wright Memorial Hospital Physicians’ Group in Trenton, and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic in Princeton, offered student-athletes from Trenton, Galt, Humphreys, Laredo, Pleasant View R-6, Spickard, Princeton, and Mercer school districts an opportunity to receive free sports physicals. The Missouri State High School Activities Association requires student-athletes in Missouri to pass a pre-participation physical exam successfully.

Because of the pandemic, health care providers visited the schools this year instead of having the students come to the clinic. Approximately 210 physical exams were performed by medical providers from Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic. Providers who completed the physical assessments included physician Tammy Hart, MD, and family nurse practitioners Elle Harris, Jordan Jones, and Ashley Stuedle.

