Wright Memorial Hospital’s Senior Life Solutions program receives 2023 Program of the Year Finalist award

Wright Memorial Hospital’s Senior Life Solutions has been named a 2023 Program Finalist of the Year Award, by Psychiatric Medical Care which manages the program.

Psychiatric Medical Care (PMC) partners with more than 250 hospitals and health systems across the country to provide behavioral health care services. Top-performing employees and Senior Life Solutions programs are recognized annually based on their excellence in demonstrating PMC’s values of care, compliance, and community. Award recipients were chosen for providing outstanding patient care, excellent comprehension and execution of compliance regulations, and strong community engagement.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized as a national finalist for Program of the Year,” said Shelby Todd, RN, Program Director, WMH Senior Life Solutions. “My team and I prioritize compliance and deliver high-quality care. Witnessing our patients’ positive progress during life-changing events and empowering them to overcome challenges is the ultimate reward for us. It’s why we do what we do each day.”

Wright Memorial Hospital’s Senior Life Solutions program supports the unique needs of individuals, typically 65 and older, experiencing symptoms of depression, anxiety, grief, and other mental health challenges that are often associated with aging. Senior Life Solutions program staff includes a board-certified psychiatrist, a nurse practitioner, a licensed therapist, a registered nurse, and other trained professionals to ensure each patient receives the best possible care.

Families, friends, community members, physicians, self-referrals, or other health professionals can refer people to the program.

For more information, education, or to support the program, please call 660-357-4730 or visit the Saint Lukes website.

