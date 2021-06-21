Wright Memorial Hospital’s Senior Life Solutions announces new Program Director

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Wright Memorial Hospital is pleased to welcome Shelby Todd, RN, as the new program director for the hospital’s Senior Life Solutions program.

Senior Life Solutions, an intensive outpatient group therapy program, is designed to meet the unique needs of seniors struggling with age-related depression, anxiety, difficult life transitions, a recent health diagnosis, or the loss of a loved one. As program director, Ms. Todd will be responsible for directing and coordinating the activities of program staff to ensure quality patient care. She will also provide community education to create awareness of the program.

Ms. Todd is a graduate of North Central Missouri College’s nursing program, where she earned an Associate of Nursing degree. She is currently working toward her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Western Governors University’s online program. Ms. Todd has worked in health care for 14 years, the last eight of those at Wright Memorial Hospital, where she has worked as a registered nurse.

“I’m extremely excited to get started in my new role with Senior Life Solutions,” said Todd. “Senior care, and especially the type of care we provide our aging friends, family, and neighbors, is so vitally important to the wellbeing of our community. We all have people in our lives that can benefit from the services we offer. I’m proud to be a small part of helping these patients live a better life.”

Family members, physicians, self-referrals, or other health professionals can refer individuals to the program. For information on Wright Memorial Hospital’s Senior Life Solutions program, call 660-357-4730 or visit this link.

Related