Wright Memorial Hospital urging residents to wear masks and social distance

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Wright Memorial Hospital is urging all residents in the area to wear masks and socially distance from others when in public as the number of positive cases in Missouri reaches an all-time high.

“This is a serious matter,” said Steve Schieber, CEO of Wright Memorial Hospital. “The rising number of cases and hospitalizations affects the availability of hospital beds. Kansas City metro hospitals have reached max capacity and we want to prevent that from happening here to ensure we have space and staffing available for those who truly need it.”

As of November 17, Missouri has over 254,000 COVID-19 cases and has had more than 3,400 deaths from the virus. Per the CDC’s recommendations, everyone should consistently wash their hands with soap and water or use sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol, mask up when in public settings by covering the mouth and nose, stay at least six feet apart from others, and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces. In-person gatherings with anyone outside your home, including family members, are strongly discouraged.

“Trenton didn’t have a large number of cases at first, but it’s hitting us hard now,” said Dr. Jennifer Bowe, family physician at Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group. “You must wear a mask even if you’re young and healthy. It’s not just about protecting yourself, it’s about protecting everyone around you, including your loved ones. We have to think about other people.”

Wright Memorial Hospital offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing for patients at the Green Hills Medical Clinic, located at 3300 E 10th Street in Trenton. A referral from a primary care provider is required.

For more information on protecting yourself and others from the virus, visit the CDC website.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares