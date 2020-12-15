Wright Memorial Hospital to receive shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton plans to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the next couple of weeks for staff.

Marketing and Public Relations Director Jordan Ferguson reports the hospital is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccine distribution. The CDC recommends prioritizing health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

Ferguson says the first doses will be for hospital-based employees who come into contact with COVID-19 positive and high-risk patients. The next doses will be distributed to other staff working in the hospital. Employees who work from home will have access at a later date.

Ferguson notes there will be an opt-in process for Wright Memorial employees, and it is not mandatory for them to receive it. Every employee who wants the vaccine will be able to receive it although it may take four to six weeks to vaccinate staff members who opt-in.

The COVID-19 vaccine is not widely available to the public yet, but Ferguson says Wright Memorial will be ready to administer it once it is. He anticipates that will happen by spring or summer of 2021.

