Wright Memorial Hospital to open new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

On Wednesday, June 10, Wright Memorial Hospital will open a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at Green Hills Medical Clinic, located at 3300 E 10th Street in Trenton.

The new site is in addition to the previously established site in Chillicothe at the former Washington St. Food & Drink location, which will continue operation as well. The new Trenton drive-thru clinic will operate Monday through Friday, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 is available to all residents in the region who meet testing criteria and who obtain a provider order from a health care provider prior to arriving at the testing site.

To be tested at the drive-thru clinic, individuals must have any new symptom, including but not limited to:

Fever of 100 degrees or higher

Loss of smell or taste

Cough

Shortness of breath

Diarrhea

Sore throat

Body aches

Additionally, all patients admitted to a Saint Luke’s Health System hospital, including Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center, are being tested for COVID-19. The universal inpatient COVID-19 testing approach includes patients admitted for observation as well as those fully admitted as inpatients. All patients scheduled for a surgery or procedure will be tested for COVID-19 at the drive-thru clinic in Trenton or Chillicothe at least 48-72 hours prior to the procedure.

If an individual experiences any of the designated symptoms within the last 14 days, they will need to call their provider to obtain a provider order for the drive-thru test.

Health care providers interested in learning more about coordinating testing through Wright Memorial and Hedrick, please contact Jenny Moss at jmoss@saintlukeskc.org or 660-214-8445.

