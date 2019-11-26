Wright Memorial Hospital to host third annual Live Nativity Scene

The Wright Memorial Hospital Spiritual Wellness Team will be hosting the third annual Live Nativity on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. The event will begin underneath the Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group entrance awning and will conclude inside the hospital’s Education Center.

The live display will feature five simple scenes that illustrate the story of Christmas. Each scene will have live characters with two scenes featuring live animals. The five scenes will be spaced along the sidewalk on the south side of the hospital, so some walking will be necessary. Christmas carolers will also be spaced along the sidewalk. The entire walk should take between 10-15 minutes to complete.

“Ever since the first year we held this event, the Spiritual Wellness Team at Wright Memorial wanted to do something that demonstrated our organization’s faith-based heritage. We feel very blessed that the community has continued to support the event, and we hope to have another great turnout this year,” said Jennifer Dixon, Director of Nursing, Wright Memorial Hospital. “Part of Saint Luke’s mission is to enhance the spiritual health of the communities we serve. This is a great way to start the Christmas season and see the story of Jesus Christ’s birth retold in simplicity. We invite our community and employees to come out again and have a great time experiencing the story of the first Christmas.”

As attendees finish the live nativity route outside the hospital, they will be welcomed to warm up, visit, and enjoy refreshments in the hospital’s Education Room.

Parking for the event will be in the east parking lot and, if needed, the south parking lot. Signage will be posted, and parking attendants will help guide the traffic. Wright Memorial Hospital is located at 191 Iowa Blvd, in Trenton. For questions, or for information on how to help with the event, please call Jennifer Dixon at 660-214-8235.

Wright Memorial Hospital is a member of Saint Luke’s Health System, which consists of 18 area hospitals and several primary and specialty care practices, and provides a range of inpatient, outpatient, and home care services. Founded as a faith-based, not-for-profit organization, our mission includes a commitment to the highest levels of excellence in health care and the advancement of medical research and education. The health system is an aligned organization in which the physicians and hospitals assume responsibility for enhancing the physical, mental, and spiritual health of people in the metropolitan Kansas City area and the surrounding region.

