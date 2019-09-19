Wright Memorial Hospital to hold Book and Gift Fair

A Book and Gift Fair will be held at the Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton on Friday, September 19, 2019, as a fundraiser for the Wright Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

The event will be held in the Hospital Education Center from 8 until 3 o’clock. There will be cookbooks, inspirational, fiction and non-fiction books, items for children’s learning and other gift-type items.

Cash, check, debit or credit card, and Apple Pay will be accepted with payroll deduction will be available for hospital employees.

The Wright Memorial Hospital Auxiliary will use the proceeds from the Book and Gift Fair to support programs and services at the hospital.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 13 Shares