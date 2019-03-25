Wright Memorial Hospital to establish Patient & Family Advisory Council

Wright Memorial Hospital announced today it will establish a Patient and Family Advisory Council (PFAC). The Wright Memorial PFAC will be comprised of a diverse group of patients and family members who meet regularly to discuss ways to enhance the patient care experience and promote quality, effective health care in a safe environment.

Patient/family advisors will be asked to provide the patient and family perspective on patient care initiatives, projects, programs, and facility changes that impact the patient and family experience. Input received from patient/family advisors will aid in enhancing processes and procedures with the goal of enhancing patient and family health care experiences.

Patient and family advisors are encouraged to participate in scheduled PFAC meetings, typically held at least quarterly. Meetings may be held as often as once monthly dependent upon current project needs. Participation in the PFAC is voluntary and can be withdrawn at any time with notice. Patient family advisors are expected to serve a term of one year, with the option to renew for a second consecutive year if approved by the staff liaison.

Persons interested in applying to be on the PFAC must be at least 18 years of age and must have been a patient or family/caregiver of a patient at Wright Memorial Hospital within the last three years. Since space on the council is limited, applicants will be asked to go through an interview process. To apply, visit www.saintlukeskc.org/PFAC and select Wright Memorial Hospital as the facility, or contact Beverly Shaul at [email protected] or 660-358-5729.