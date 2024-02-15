Wright Memorial Hospital shares heart health insights at Trenton Rotary Club

Share To Your Social Network

Wright Memorial Hospital Nurse Manager Sarah DeVorss presented the program at the Thursday, Feb. 15, meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club, held in the BTC Bank community room. Jackie Soptic presided over the meeting, Dan Wilford led the prayer, and Daniel Gott served as the sergeant at arms.

With February recognized as Heart Month, Elizabeth Gibson introduced Mrs. DeVorss, who shared that WMH is designated as a TCD Level III Heart Attack and Stroke Center. She highlighted that the emergency department, responsible for initially handling heart attack and stroke patients, operates under the management of Missouri Physician Partners and accommodated 5,900 patients in 2023. Of these patients, 320 were admitted to WMH, with the average duration in the emergency room recorded at 147 minutes. Additionally, she provided essential information about heart attacks and strokes, covering risk factors, symptoms, and recommended actions in the event of these emergencies. She mentioned that annually, 805,000 Americans experience heart attacks, while 795,000 suffer from strokes, making heart attacks the leading cause of death and strokes the fifth leading cause.

During the business segment of the meeting, Shoes for Orphan Souls Chairman Diane Lowrey discussed the 2024 initiative, aimed at supporting both the Rotary shoes project and the Bright Futures Trenton shoe project. Members are encouraged to donate at least one pair of shoes and make a monetary contribution. The collection of shoes will continue through April 11 and will be transported to the Rotary District 6040 joint meeting with Districts 6060 and 6080 later that month for distribution to children in need. President Jackie Soptic announced plans to explore interest in establishing a local Rotaract Club. Dan Wilford shared that the Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance is set to host its annual potato bar and pie auction on Feb. 23.

Cynthia Foster and Charity Ramsey from the Grundy County-Jewett Norris Library led the program on Feb. 1. They discussed the Summer Reading program, which includes activities for both students and adults. The student program kicks off at the end of the current school year and extends through August, while the adult program spans from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Mrs. Foster reminded attendees that February is National Library Month and encouraged all to obtain a library card and utilize the services available through the local library, detailed on the library’s website at grundycountylibrary.org.

The Feb. 22 meeting of the Rotary Club is scheduled to take place in the BTC Bank community room, with the Trenton FFA Officers set to present the program.

Related