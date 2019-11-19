Wright Memorial Hospital receives 2019 Guardian of Excellence Award from Press Ganey

Wright Memorial Hospital recently announced it has been named a 2019 Guardian of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey. The Guardian of Excellence Award recognizes top-performing health care organizations that have achieved the 95th percentile or above of performance in clinical quality.

The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award is a nationally-recognized symbol of achievement in health care. Presented annually, the award honors clients who consistently sustained performance in the top 5% of all Press Ganey clients for each reporting period during the course of one year.

“Congratulations to Wright Memorial Hospital for receiving the Guardian of Excellence Award,” said Patrick T. Ryan, Executive Chairman of Press Ganey. “This honor reflects their unwavering commitment to improving the safety, quality, and experience of care. Their hard work and dedication are inspiring, and we are proud to partner with them on our shared mission to reduce patient suffering.”

According to Steve Schieber, Wright Memorial Hospital CEO, the award represents an important recognition from the industry’s leader in measuring, understanding, and improving the delivery of care.

“This award from Press Ganey validates the hard work our staff dedicates each day to providing a higher standard of quality care to our patients,” said Schieber. “We want to provide the best experience possible for our patients, and quality measures certainly play an important role in accomplishing that. We invest a lot of time and effort into ensuring that we meet and exceed quality standards. I’m proud of our employees for investing so much of themselves into our patients and community.”

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 64 Shares