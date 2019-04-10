Wright Memorial Hospital presents Fit-Tastic program to students at Laredo school

Wright Memorial Hospital recently presented the Fit-Tastic interactive program to fifth and sixth graders at Laredo R-7 School.

The program was presented during Miss Herrold’s P.E./Health class one day a week for four weeks by Wright Memorial Hospital dietitian Christina Ferguson, with assistance from the Grundy County Health Department, Trenton Hy-Vee’s registered dietitian, Cindy Eivins, and Jeff Binney, actor/comedian and Laredo native. The Fit-Tastic program focuses on five evidence-based habits that can be practiced every day as part of a healthy lifestyle.

The students are able to track the implementation of these habits in fitness journals. For their hard work and dedication in participating in the program and implementing healthy habits, the students had the opportunity to enter a drawing for a Garmin Vivofit Jr physical activity tracker, which was donated by the Grundy County Health Department. Carson Reeter was the lucky winner of the device.