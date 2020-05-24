Wright Memorial Hospital operating at full capacity

Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton is back operating at full capacity within the hospital outpatient services, including imaging, rehabilitation, surgery, and the physician clinics. The inpatient unit and emergency department remain operating fully as well.

Wright Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer Steve Schieber says the hospital is “grateful…to ramp…up” services at Wright Memorial and clinics in Trenton and Princeton.

He notes staff is still taking precautions to protect patients and staff. Some of those precautions include screening of all who enter facilities for fever and other COVID-19-related symptoms, masks for all patients and staff, maintaining appropriate social distancing in waiting and clinical areas, and continuing visitor restrictions. The hospital and clinics are also calling patients before appointments to screen for risk factors for COVID-19, including symptoms and exposure. They will also continue moving patients from the waiting room to a private room as quickly as possible after check in.

Schieber says Wright Memorial Hospital has the ability to schedule virtual appointments with physicians and advanced practice providers, so patients do not have to leave home.

Patients are being contacted to reschedule appointments delayed due to COVID-19 safety precautions. Patients can also contact the hospital and/or clinics to reschedule their own by calling Wright Memorial at 660-358-5700, the Physicians Group at 660-358-5750, or Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic at 660-748-4040.

