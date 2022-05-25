Wright Memorial Hospital honors DAISY award recipient, foundation unveils new DAISY sculpture to honor nurses

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Wright Memorial Hospital recently recognized Addison Frazier, RN I in the medical/surgical unit, as the spring 2022 DAISY Award recipient. The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care nurses provide every day.

The award was established in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died from complications of the auto-immune disease Idiopathic Thrombocytopenia Purpura at age 33. The DAISY Foundation recognizes extraordinary nurses everywhere who make an enormous difference in the lives of so many people through the work they do every day.

Additionally, the Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation unveiled a one-of-a-kind, Healer’s Touch sculpture that was mounted along the hospital’s walking trail. The sculpture, which was purchased with funds donated to the Foundation for this purpose, stands at approximately 4ft tall and honors all nurses, past, and present, who have worked at Wright Memorial Hospital. The award given to the DAISY award recipients is modeled after the Healer’s Touch sculpture.

Following the DAISY Award presentation and the unveiling of the Healer’s Touch sculpture, staff and attendees were invited to enjoy cinnamon rolls, a favorite of Patrick’s during his illness. The Barnes Family asks that whenever and wherever nurses smell that wonderful cinnamon aroma, they stop for a moment and think about how special they are.

Nominations for future DAISY Award winners can be submitted at this link. To support the WMH Foundation, contact David Bain at 660-358-5706, or via email at [email protected].