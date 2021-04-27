Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation virtual charity auction nets nearly $10,000

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation’s first-ever virtual charity auction ended on Sunday, April 25, and the results have been tallied. The event netted the Foundation nearly $10,000. Those proceeds will be going to support the hospital’s Oncology Nurse Navigator Program, which offers free services to local oncology patients, as well as the Foundation’s general fund, which supports Wright Memorial Hospital in a variety of ways.

“This was such an important fundraiser for the Foundation,” said David Bain, Foundation Development Officer, Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation. “Because of the pandemic, we missed out on our normal fundraising events last year. This event has helped us get back on track with some of our fundraising goals. We’re so grateful to the community and hospital employees for their support, both in terms of donations for the event, but also for bidding on items and ensuring the event was profitable.”

The auction was hosted in partnership by local auctioneer Michael Witten, and MW Auctions.

The mission of the Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation is to promote, advance, encourage, assist, and support the growth, development, and operation of Wright Memorial Hospital. For more information about WMH Foundation’s initiatives, or to discuss other opportunities to support the Foundation, contact David Bain, at 660-358-5706, or [email protected].

42 total views, 42 views today

Related