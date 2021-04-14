Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation charity auction begins Thursday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation Charity Auction will begin on April 15th online. Bids will be accepted on the MW Auctions website starting at 9 o’clock in the morning.

Persons will need to register on the website before bidding. Registration will also start at 9 o’clock. An email will be sent to registrants, and they will have to click in the email a link to confirm their identity.

There will be an opportunity to view items at a warehouse at 1062 Oklahoma Avenue on April 22nd from 3 to 6 o’clock. The items will be stored in the warehouse.

The auction will end on April 24th, with the first item closing at 6 o’clock in the evening.

Anyone with questions regarding the registration or bidding process for the Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation Charity Auction should be directed to Auctioneer Mike Witten at 660-654-2084.

