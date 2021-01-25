Wright Memorial Hospital CEO speaks at Trenton Rotary meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Wright Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer Steve Schieber spoke to the Trenton Rotary Club on January 21st about the hospital’s response to the pandemic.

He reported the number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 went from zero in the first and second quarters of 2020 to 141 at Wright Memorial and Hedrick Medical Center during the fourth quarter. He commended hospital employees for taking on additional responsibilities to help with the pandemic.

Hospital employees are being vaccinated for COVID-19. The hospital will assist local medical personnel with the distribution of the vaccine when it becomes available for others.

Schieber said Wright Memorial has a great relationship with its community partners. Those include the Grundy County Health Department, first responders, law enforcement, private physicians, nursing homes, and the Trenton R-9 School District. He also recognized the community’s support with donations in 2020.

The hospital is one of the largest employers in the community with more than 175 employees. It provides salaries, wages, and benefits of $14.1 million. It also provided more than $869,000 in uncompensated medical care.

Doctor Coleen Stice of the International Medical Exchange is scheduled to speak at January 28th’s Trenton Rotary Club meeting about her work, including skin grafting for severely burned or mutilated children and women.

