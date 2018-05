Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton celebrated the 44th Annual National Emergency Medical Services week by hosting a barbecue lunch for local and regional EMS workers.

EMS personnel from Grundy and Mercer Counties and LifeFlight Eagle attended the event at the hospital Wednesday.

National EMS Week started Sunday and continues through Saturday. President Gerald Ford authorized EMS Week in 1974 to celebrate EMS practitioners and the work they do in the nation’s communities.

