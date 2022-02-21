Wright Memorial Hospital Auxiliary now accepting applications for 2022 scholarships

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Wright Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is pleased to announce the continuation of the scholarship program for area residents. Students already enrolled in or admitted to a degree program in a health care field are eligible for the scholarship.

The Wright Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship Fund was established in 2008 to encourage qualified individuals to pursue or enrich a career in the health care field. Scholarships are awarded annually.

Each $500 scholarship requires recipients to share their grades and/or school status if requested by the Auxiliary. A student may apply for and receive this award each year throughout his/her degree program.

To be eligible for the scholarship, candidates must have been accepted into an accredited 2- or 4-year college or university health care program and must provide a copy of the program acceptance letter from the college or university they are attending. Applications also require biographical information, a short essay, and two letters of recommendation.

The Wright Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship is open to anyone meeting the above criteria whose permanent address is in a zip code that begins with 646xx or 635xx.

Scholarship applications must be postmarked or received by Friday, April 1, 2022.

Applications may be downloaded in PDF form by clicking here. Any questions can be directed to David Bain, Auxiliary Liaison at 660-358-5706 or [email protected].

