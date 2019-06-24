Wright Memorial Hospital announces the addition of Rob Chopra, MD, to staff

Wright Memorial Hospital announces hospitalist, Rob Chopra, MD, to the medical team.

Hospitalists are physicians and advanced practice providers who specialize in hospital-based care. They coordinate all aspects of care for patients who are in the hospital. The hospitalist, along with the patient’s primary care provider and other specialists involved with treatment, work as a team to ensure the patient receives the right care in a timely manner. Dr. Chopra will be joining the hospitalist staff in early July.

Prior to joining Wright Memorial, Dr. Chopra earned his medical degree from Saba University of Medicine in Saba, Dutch Caribbean. He completed his residency with the Research Family Medicine Residency Program in Kansas City.

“The hospitalist program has really been a great program for our patients,” Steve Schieber, Wright Memorial Hospital CEO, said. “We’re very pleased to have Dr. Chopra join our team. He brings expertise in multiple aspects of medicine including inpatient, ambulatory, and pediatrics. We’re confident he’ll be a great addition to our hospitalist program and medical staff.”

In his free time, Dr. Chopra enjoys hiking, golfing, soccer, volleyball, and reading.