Wright Memorial Hospital announces 2023 Employee of the Year

Wright Memorial Hospital recently announced its 2023 Employee of the Year. Stephanie Muck, a Registered Nurse III at the Wright Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic, was honored with the award during a ceremony on February 22. The finalists for the award included 2023 Employee of the Quarter recipients Johnna Peyton, Jena Eads, and Rhonda Gordon.

Muck has been a part of the Wright Memorial team for over nine years and is actively involved in the Saint Luke’s Career Advancement Program, maintaining a Level III designation.

Her nomination highlighted her commitment to patient care, noting that “Stephanie ensures patients receive the best care by answering questions and following through with anything they need. She is a dedicated team member who works hard in everything she does. She is always upbeat and brings a lot of sunshine to the department and our patients. Stephanie goes above and beyond to help her coworkers, even when she is busy. She displays great teamwork by trading shifts, completing prior authorizations, and rooming patients.”

Stephanie Muck is married to her husband, Josh, with whom she has three children. Josh is a farmer, and together, they raise row crops and cattle. Muck enjoys spending time with her family, being outdoors, planting flowers, and working in her garden.

In recognition of her achievement, Muck’s name will be engraved on a permanent plaque within the hospital. She will also receive a recognition certificate and a parking space of her choice for one year.

