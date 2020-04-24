Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center update criteria for COVID-19 testing

Local News April 24, 2020 KTTN News
Coronavirus News Graphic

Saint Luke’s Health System, which includes Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital, has updated the criteria for COVID-19 testing.

When determining who qualifies to be tested for COVID-19, are now referring for testing only on the presence of symptoms; all risk-factor qualifiers have been removed.

  • Patients must have a referral from a provider based in Livingston, Grundy, or Mercer counties. Only patients or employees who meet the following criteria are eligible for this testing:
    • Any new symptoms within the last 14 days, including:
      • Fever of 100 degrees or higher
      • Loss of smell or taste
      • Cough
      • Shortness of breath
      • Diarrhea
      • Sore throat
      • Body aches

Individuals experiencing any of the above symptoms must call their provider first to obtain a referral to be tested.

Post Views: 24
Share1
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
Pin
Share
1 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News