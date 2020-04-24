Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center update criteria for COVID-19 testing

Saint Luke’s Health System, which includes Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital, has updated the criteria for COVID-19 testing.
When determining who qualifies to be tested for COVID-19, are now referring for testing only on the presence of symptoms; all risk-factor qualifiers have been removed.
- Patients must have a referral from a provider based in Livingston, Grundy, or Mercer counties. Only patients or employees who meet the following criteria are eligible for this testing:
- Any new symptoms within the last 14 days, including:
- Fever of 100 degrees or higher
- Loss of smell or taste
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Diarrhea
- Sore throat
- Body aches
- Any new symptoms within the last 14 days, including:
Individuals experiencing any of the above symptoms must call their provider first to obtain a referral to be tested.