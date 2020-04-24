Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center update criteria for COVID-19 testing

Saint Luke’s Health System, which includes Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital, has updated the criteria for COVID-19 testing.

When determining who qualifies to be tested for COVID-19, are now referring for testing only on the presence of symptoms; all risk-factor qualifiers have been removed.

Patients must have a referral from a provider based in Livingston, Grundy, or Mercer counties. Only patients or employees who meet the following criteria are eligible for this testing: Any new symptoms within the last 14 days, including: Fever of 100 degrees or higher Loss of smell or taste Cough Shortness of breath Diarrhea Sore throat Body aches



Individuals experiencing any of the above symptoms must call their provider first to obtain a referral to be tested.

