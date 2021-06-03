Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center revise visitor guidelines due to increase in COVID-19 cases

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Saint Luke’s top priority is to care for patients and staff and keep everyone as healthy as possible.

As the continued spread of COVID-19 has increased in the region, Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center have revised their visitor guidelines to ‘Level 4 Restricted’ visitation, starting June 3. Wright Memorial and Hedrick were previously at a ‘Level 3’, which allowed two visitors per patient per day in the emergency department and inpatient areas.

Level 4 Restricted visitor guidelines restrict visitors to one visitor per patient per day, no visitor re-entry, and no visitors under the age of 14. Masks are always required to be worn by the visitors, even in the patient rooms.

In addition to mandatory masking, visitors will continue to be screened upon arrival. For more general visitor information please read our Saint Luke’s Visitor Guidelines.

