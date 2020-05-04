Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center report 514 tested for COVID-19

Another 77 people have been tested for COVID-19 at Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital during the past week, raising the total number tested to 514, however, results of the tests are not provided.

Wright Memorial has tested 193 people including 137 from Grundy County, 34 from Mercer County, and 22 from other counties. Hedrick has tested 321 which includes 222 Livingston County residents and 99 from other counties.

The hospitals plan to update the COVID-19 testing numbers each Monday morning.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares