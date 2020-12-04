Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center announce DAISY Award winners

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton and Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe recognized four nurses this week with the DAISY Award.

Winners were Jordain Oshel and Hailey Smith of Wright Memorial, Brooke Ruoff of Hedrick, and Ashley Ewing of both hospitals. Others nominated were Susie Folkert, Nichole Stout, and Shelby Sutton with Hedrick, and Stephanie Muck with Wright Memorial.

The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates clinical skill and care nurses provide. The family of J. Patrick Barnes established the award in 1999. Barnes died from complications of an auto-immune disease at the age of 33.

To nominate a nurse for the DAISY Award, visit the Saint Luke’s website.

