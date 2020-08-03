Wright Memorial and Hedrick Medical Center COVID-19 testing now over 3000

COVID-19 testing continues through Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital.

Data as of Monday morning, August 3, 2020, shows a total of 3,015 tests have been administered. That’s an increase of 253 during the past week. No results are provided by the hospitals.

The numbers show Wright Memorial tested a total of 955 with 653 from Grundy County, 152 from Mercer County, 22 from Livingston County, 128 from other counties.

Hedrick has tested 2,060 with 1282 tests from Livingston County residents, 237 from Grundy County, 51 from Mercer County, 490 from other counties.

