A single-vehicle accident in eastern Putnam County injured 54-year-old Marilyn Carman of Worthington, Missouri who was taken by ambulance to the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries.

Carman was northbound when she drove off the east side of Highway 149, over-corrected and traveled off the west side where the car overturned and was demolished.

The report noted Carman was not using a seat belt in the Sunday morning crash one mile to the north of Martinstown.

Like this: Like Loading...