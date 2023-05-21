Worth County man injured after falling from UTV

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Worth County was hurt early Sunday after falling from a trailer being pulled by a UTV south of the Worth community.

Forty-seven-year-old Lenny Roush of Worth was transported to Mosaic Medical Center in Albany with minor injuries.

The UTV was westbound on 220th Road when Roush reached for an item in the rear of the UTV and fell from the trailer. The operator of the UTV, 22-year-old Brandon Huntsman of Grant City, was not injured during the incident.

Roush was not wearing any safety equipment when the incident occurred.

