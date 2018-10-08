Workshops to offer help on hiring, retaining farm workers

The University of Missouri Extension will hold workshops throughout the state on how to attract and keep quality farm laborers.

“This one-day workshop was developed by MU Extension to help you improve your labor management and finances and protect your business,” says MU Extension agricultural economist Ryan Milhollin.

Attendees will learn tips to recruit, train, mentor and retain employees. They also will discuss ways to be competitive in compensation and proper hiring and termination practices. Other topics include record-keeping requirements regarding payroll, withholding taxes and deposits.

Workshops run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m with a cost of $20 with lunch provided. For more information, contact the extension specialist listed below or go to extension2.missouri.edu/events.

Dates and locations:

• Nov. 15, Kirksville. Missouri Department of Conservation Northeast Regional Office, 3500 S. Baltimore St., Kirksville. Contact Darla Campbell at 660-457-3469 or [email protected].

• Nov. 29, Marshall. Martin Community Center, 1985 S. Odell Ave., Marshall. Contact Katie Neuner at 660-584-3658 or [email protected].

• Dec. 6, Springfield. Oasis Hotel and Convention Center, 2546 N. Glenstone Ave., Springfield. Contact Wesley Tucker at 417-326-4916 or [email protected].

• Dec. 13, Sikeston. City of Miner Convention Center, 2610 E. Malone Ave., Miner. Contact David Reinbott at 573-545-3516 or [email protected].

MU Extension, USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture, and the North Central Extension Risk Management Education Center sponsor the events.