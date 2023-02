WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A workshop on Farm Succession Planning will be held in Saint Joseph next month.

Preparing for Farm Succession Planning will be at the Buchanan County Extension Office on March 10th from noon to 2:30.

Participants will learn how to navigate family and business roles, improve communication, share farm decision-making during a short-term crisis, and form a plan to transition farm ownership and management.

The workshop is free to attend on March 10th. Register at this link.

