Work to begin on Highway 65 bridges in Livingston and Carroll counties

A project to replace expansion joints and guardrail on two U.S. Route 65 bridges is scheduled to begin next week.

Contractors from PCiRoads, LLC., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to begin work on the Livingston County U.S. Route 65 Roach Lake Bridge, south of Chillicothe, on Monday, September 30, 2019, through late October.

Crews also plan to begin work on the Carroll County Tater Hill Creek Bridge, southwest of Tina, Monday, October 7 and expect to be completed by Monday, October. 14, 2019.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and directed by traffic signals during both projects. The Roach Lake Bridge project will include a 10-foot width restriction while the Tater Hill Creek Bridge will include a 16-foot width restriction.

All work and schedules are weather permitting.

