Work crews to begin resurfacing 9th Street in Trenton today

Highway 6, also known as 9th Street, in the western portion of Trenton is to be resurfaced starting today.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says the work is to begin at Fourth Street at the Southwestern edge of Trenton and proceed east to the railroad tracks. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct drivers through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place.

MoDOT says motorists will encounter delays and may wish to seek an alternate route and parking will be limited during the work.

After Highway 6 is paved, crews will re-surface Oklahoma Avenue just north of Highway 6 and approaches to Highway 6 from Highland Avenue, and Avalon, Emma, and Kumler Streets. During the approach work, drivers will not be able to access those side streets.

Work crews hope the work can be completed in two days.

