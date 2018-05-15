Woodland management workshop to be offered on May 30

The University of Missouri Extension and the Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a workshop to help landowners learn how to improve the quality of their woodland and how to market it.

The workshop will be held at the MU Forage Systems Research Center east of Linneus the night of May 30th from 6:30 to 9 o’clock. Topics covered will include steps for getting the highest price for timber, basic elements to include in a timber sale contract, what best management practices should be in a harvest plan, and how to manage timber sale tax.

Registration for the workshop costs $25 per person or $30 per couple and is payable at the door. Call the Linn County Extension Office at 660-895-5123 or email Valerie Tate at [email protected] by May 25th to register.

Like this: Like Loading...