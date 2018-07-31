Wood Storks spotted at Swan Lake Wildlife Refuge

A volunteer work camper at the Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge south of Sumner discovered Wood Storks at the refuge.

The refuge reports Ron Conner saw the birds Thursday as he drove by the Swan Lake outlet to the south pool and it was reported the birds were still there as of Sunday.

This is only the second time Wood Storks have been recorded at the refuge, which was established in 1937. The first record was in July 2012 when Grand River Audubon member Steve Kinder saw four at the northwest corner of the Swan Lake marsh. Wood Storks were taken off of the Endangered Species list in 2014 after making a comeback.

Swan Lake invites persons to visit the refuge if they are interested in looking for wood storks.

Like this: Like Loading...