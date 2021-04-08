Women in Agriculture: Online Annie’s Project course begins in May

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

Women involved in agriculture can learn how to strengthen their farming operation and network with other women in the industry at a free online Annie’s Project course presented by the University of Missouri Extension and the Missouri Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for Agriculture, Food, and Forestry.

Annie’s Project provides women with education in production, market, financial, legal, and human risk management, said Karisha Devlin, an MU Extension agricultural business specialist.

Due to funding from Missouri SBDC and the CARES Act, the class is offered at no cost.

Participants will attend weekly online sessions via Zoom and complete self-paced activities and videos via Google Classroom. In total, participants will receive 18 hours of risk management education, Devlin said.

Participants can choose between mid-day sessions held on Tuesdays and evening sessions on Thursdays:

• 11 a.m.-1 p.m. CDT Tuesdays, May 4-June 1.

OR

• 6:30-8:30 p.m. CDT Thursdays, May 6-June 3.

The registration deadline is April 30. Class size will be limited to 20 individuals per time slot.

Course details and online registration

Tuesday sessions: Details are at this link.

Thursday sessions: Details are at this link.

For questions or more information, contact Karisha Devlin at [email protected] or Wesley Tucker at [email protected].

