Woman sentenced to 15 years in prison for St. Louis County armed robbery and carjacking

U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp on Wednesday sentenced a woman who robbed a St. Louis County cell phone store in 2021 and then carjacked a Jeep in St. Louis to 15 years in prison.

Kadijah McFadden, 29, pointed a gun at an employee of the Boost Mobile store at 12135 Bellefontaine Road on Aug. 9, 2021, and said, “Give me everything out the drawer right now.” She stole about $630 and multiple cell phones.

On Sept. 5, 2021, at around 9 a.m., she approached a woman in the 3600 block of Bates Street who was unloading groceries from her 2017 Jeep Cherokee. McFadden pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded her purse. McFadden got the victim’s car keys and then walked to the opposite side of the Jeep, opened the passenger side door, and again demanded the purse before firing four shots into the air and at the ground.

McFadden then stole the Jeep. The incident was captured on video.

McFadden was spotted about three hours later by St. Louis County police and then crashed after a pursuit. Her co-defendant, Damonta Jamall Bridges, was inside in the vehicle.

McFadden pleaded guilty in December to carjacking, discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Bridges, 30, pleaded guilty to a robbery charge and a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm in August. He admitted being present during the Boost robbery and possessing a 9mm handgun in the carjacked Jeep.

As part of the plea, both prosecutors and Bridges’ lawyer will recommend a sentence of 137 months in prison at his sentencing hearing, scheduled for November 28.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the St. Louis County Police Department, and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley Walker is prosecuting the case.

