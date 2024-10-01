Woman injured in Schuyler County crash after swerving to avoid vehicle

A single-vehicle crash occurred on September 30, 2024, at approximately 7:25 p.m. on Route W, one mile west of Queen City, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2015 Jeep Patriot, driven by 49-year-old Scarlett C. Mohr of Queen City, was traveling westbound when the incident took place.

Mohr swerved to avoid another vehicle that was in the wrong lane, causing her vehicle to travel off the right side of the road. The Jeep struck a fence and a tree before coming to a stop. Mohr, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was transported by private conveyance to Samaritan Hospital in Macon. The Jeep Patriot sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene.

Corporal Haley and Master Sergeant Ritter assisted at the scene.

