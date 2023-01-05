Woman injured in crash south of Greencastle

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Kirksville woman sustained minor injuries when the pickup truck she drove overturned near Greencastle on Thursday morning, January 5th.

An ambulance took 27-year-old Kassie Buckwalter to Northeast Regional Medical Center.

The pickup traveled west on Highway 6 before it began sliding one mile west of Greencastle. The vehicle ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned.

The truck was totaled and Buckwalter did not wear a seat belt.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and Sullivan County Ambulance assisted at the scene of the crash.

