Woman injured after vehicle overturns on Route H north of Center

A single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:25 a.m. on September 13, 2024, on Route H, five miles north of Center, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Hailey M. Porter, 32, of Hunnewell, Missouri, ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned.

Porter, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, sustained moderate injuries. She was transported by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Robert’s Garage.

The crash was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, with assistance from the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department and the Monroe City Fire Department.

Post Views: 282