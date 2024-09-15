Woman injured after vehicle overturns on Route H north of Center

State News September 14, 2024September 14, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Accident-Crash graphic
Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares

A single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:25 a.m. on September 13, 2024, on Route H, five miles north of Center, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Hailey M. Porter, 32, of Hunnewell, Missouri, ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned.

Porter, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, sustained moderate injuries. She was transported by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Robert’s Garage.

The crash was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, with assistance from the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department and the Monroe City Fire Department.

Post Views: 282

Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares
 
2
Shares
11           

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.