Woman in custody after Cameron School District placed on lockdown

Cameron Police Chief Rick Bashor reports a woman was taken into custody without incident the morning of September 22nd after an incident that caused the Cameron School District to be placed on lockdown.

The Cameron Police Department 911 Center received a call about a disturbance in the area of Fourth and Mead. The caller reportedly told dispatch a female was holding a gun to her head and arguing with another person. Officers were dispatched to the area, and dispatch advised the woman was leaving the area in a vehicle. Officers arrived on scene and started searching for the woman.

The Cameron School District police officer uses the same radio communication as the Cameron Police Department, and Bashor notes that officer overheard the radio communications. With the female being mobile and armed, the police chief explains the officer decided to advise the school district. The school was placed on lockdown until the incident was resolved.

Cameron police officers found the vehicle, and a car stop was performed at Cherry and Fourth Street. Bashor reports the woman was taken into custody, and the weapon and drugs were located.

The woman was taken to the Clinton County Jail, and the police department is working on the filing of formal charges. The police did not release the woman’s name.

The Clinton County K-9 unit and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and provided assistance.