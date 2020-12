Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A Bucklin woman was taken by ambulance to a hospital after she was injured Thursday afternoon when two vehicles collided at Highway 129 and East 3rd Street in Bucklin.

Forty-year-old Eva Gillespie received moderate injuries and was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital.

A van, driven by 17-year-old Gavin Wright of Bucklin, allegedly pulled into the path of Gillespie’s vehicle. Both drivers were using seat belts, and damage to the vehicles was extensive.

