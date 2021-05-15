Woman from Winston injured in two-vehicle crash near Cameron

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

A Winston woman sustained injuries in a two-vehicle accident four miles north of Cameron Friday evening, May 14th.

Sixty-eight-year-old Sandra Bridgeman was to seek her own medical attention for minor injuries. No injuries were reported for the other driver, a 17-year-old boy from Cameron.

Bridgeman’s vehicle traveled north on Highway 69, and the other vehicle traveled west on Route BB before stopping at Highway 69. The teen’s vehicle allegedly failed to yield to Bridgeman’s vehicle when making a left turn onto Highway 69. Bridgeman’s vehicle struck the other vehicle and came to rest on the east shoulder of Highway 69.

Both vehicles received moderate damage, and both drivers wore seat belts.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, and Cameron Fire Department.

Related