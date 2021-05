Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A single-vehicle accident two miles south of Novinger has injured the driver of a car.

Seventy-seven-year-old Diane Defries of Turney, Missouri, was taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries.

A trooper said the southbound car ran off the right side of Route K and struck a concrete culvert.

The car was demolished in the accident about mid-day on Sunday, and the report noted she was using a seat belt.

